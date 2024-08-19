2 motorcyclists injured when both bikes go off the road near McHenry

Officials believe alcohol and speed were factors in a double motorcycle crash Friday evening at Route 120 and Chapel Hill Road just outside of McHenry that left two men with serious injuries, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Injured in the 6:24 p.m. crash were a 42-year-old from McHenry and a 39-year old of Wonder Lake, according to a release. One was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Dyna and the other a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail, both in the northbound lanes of Chapel Hill Road approaching Route 120.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the pair were “riding in a staggered formation with the 2008 Harley Davidson Dyna to the front left of the 2006 Harley Davidson Softail” when both motorcycles left the roadway to the right and went into the ditch. Each rider was ejected from their bikes, but did not make contact with each other in the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the Dyna was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry and was later transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was listed in critical condition. The driver of the Softail was taken to Northwestern Medicine in McHenry and listed in serious but stable condition.

Neither was wearing a helmet, according to the release. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.