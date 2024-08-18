Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 to offer resource fair Aug. 24

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 has announced a resource fair for district families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake at 575 E. Crystal Lake Ave.
In collaboration with church partners Willow Creek, Hope Church and Evangelical Free Church, District 47 has organized the back-to-school event Crystal Lake Community Cares to offer a range of services, including:
- Required school physicals/immunizations and dental exams
- Free haircuts for all pre-K through eighth grade students from Cosmetology and Spa Academy
- Backpacks and school supplies from The Salvation Army of McHenry County
- Assistance with library service registrations from Crystal Lake Public Library
- Vision and hearing screenings from Crystal Lake Lions Club
- Resources from more community organizations, including The Break Teen Center, Crystal Lake Police Department, United Way, Iglesia Oasis, First Congregational Church of Crystal Lake, Living Waters Lutheran Church and Bethany Lutheran.