Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 to offer resource fair Aug. 24

(Image provided by Crystal Lake Elementary District 47)

Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 has announced a resource fair for district families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Evangelical Free Church of Crystal Lake at 575 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

In collaboration with church partners Willow Creek, Hope Church and Evangelical Free Church, District 47 has organized the back-to-school event Crystal Lake Community Cares to offer a range of services, including: