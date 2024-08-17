Build a flower bouquet and sample teas at Cary Apothecary Sunday

Tami Moore-Kedzie adjust items for sale inside her new business, Cary Apothecary, on June 25, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Build your own flower bouquet during the Sips and Sunflowers event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Cary Apothecary, located at 395 Cary Algonquin Road, Unit G.

The open house will have a flower bar by White Ash Bloom featuring sunflowers, eucalyptus and more. Enjoy a variety of teas and sweets during a tea tasting. Tickets are $35. Visit Cary Apothecary’s website for more details at caryapothecary.com.

