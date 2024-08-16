Huntley Park District to ask November voters to OK $18 million bond sale, tax increase

FILE - A child jumps on playground equipment at Deicke Park in Huntley in 2022. The park district is asking voters to approve funds for updating playgrounds. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The Huntley Park District will ask voters in November for approval to sell $18 million in bonds, it announced in a news release Thursday.

If voters agree to the borrowing plan, the district would use the funds to update playgrounds, purchase land for future use and update and add new equipment including a splash pad at Stingray Bay Aquatic Center, according to the release.

The district also plans to use the funds to update the Discovery Zone and Cole Playgrounds and a basketball court, among other things, at Deicke Park.

“In 2022 and 2023, Huntley Park District, as part of the Strategic Master Plan process, undertook a comprehensive survey of residents, held numerous public meetings, and engaged with stakeholders to gather feedback on our District’s amenities and services,” Park District Board President Keith Wold said in the release. “These proposed projects are a direct result of that feedback, and it is important our residents make the final decision on whether to proceed.”

The District continues to apply for grants and other funds to leverage tax dollars, offset the cost of these projects and reduce the overall cost of the referendum, according to the release. The park district said without the referendum dollars, it would have to delay repairs to existing parks and playgrounds, not install new walking trails, pickle ball courts or other amenities and could lose the opportunity to secure open space.

The district said the impact to a taxpayer if the bonds go through with a home worth $299,000 would be about a $71 increase per year, or $6 per month.

“While we make noticeable improvements across the Park District every year, such as the Kiley Park renovation and Cottontail Park renovation, to update the remaining current amenities and provide new amenities identified by residents will require more funds to provide the impact and the return on our taxpayers’ investment,” Scott Crowe, Huntley Park District executive director, said in the release. “In feedback received from residents, we’ve heard that they are willing to make an additional investment to protect the progress we’ve made and continue accessing quality outdoor spaces, quality facilities and new amenities.”

The park district will host a public meeting about the referendum at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Cosman Theater at the Rec Center, 12015 Mill Street. Cosman Theater would also receive upgrades as part of the referendum.

Voters can learn more about the Huntley Park District bond sale referendum at huntleyparks.org/PlanToPlay.