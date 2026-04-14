Lawsuit: Elgin man got drunk at Wisconsin Dells resort before crash that killed him, injured 5 near Woodstock

First responders work the scene of a crash on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on Route 14 in Woodstock where one person died and five others were injured. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A lawsuit claims a Wisconsin Dells water park was “negligent” for serving alcohol to a man who later “violently collided” in his Mercedes-Benz with another vehicle near Woodstock, critically injuring a family of four.

McHenry County authorities said that on the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2025, Abuzar Zaidi, 33, of Elgin, was drunk when he caused the crash, in which he was killed.

Investigators said Zaidi had a blood-alcohol concentration of .357, more than four times the legal limit, when he drove a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Class east along US Route 14 with a 6-year-old passenger.

A medical helicopter responds to a crash on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on Route 14 in Woodstock where one person died and five others were injured. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Authorities said he tried to pass a truck pulling a trailer in a no-passing zone, then collided head-on with a Toyota 4Runner in the westbound lane carrying the Murphy family.

According to an online fundraiser, the child traveling with Zaidi was his son, who suffered serious injuries but survived.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Murphy family of Cross Plains, Wisconsin, asserts Zaidi had been drinking alcohol at the Kalahari water park before the crash.

“As he pulled out into the westbound lane ... Zaidi violently collided head on with Plaintiffs’ vehicle at highway speeds,” the lawsuit claims.

At about 3:15 p.m. on that day, Quin Murphy, 43, was driving home after his 11-year-old child Georgia’s volleyball game in Chicago. His wife, Jennifer Murphy, 43, was in the passenger seat, and Georgia and the couple’s other child Charlie, 13, were in the backseat, according to the lawsuit and Shaw Local coverage.

The suit said the family suffered painful injuries whose impact on their lives is permanent.

“As a result of the ... vehicle crash and the negligence and/or willful and wanton conduct of Defendant Zaidi, Plaintiffs each suffered personal injuries which required and will continue to require medical care and associated expense and have caused and will continue to cause pain, suffering, limitations on activity, and loss of enjoyment of life, that are permanent in nature, all to their damage in an amount to be determined by a jury,” the lawsuit claims.

First responders work the scene of a crash on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on Route 14 in Woodstock where one person died and five others were injured. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The complaint names Kalahari Resorts LLC and Zaidi and accuses them of negligence, negligence per se, and willful and wanton conduct.

Kalahari “is directly and strictly liable to each Plaintiff in an amount to be proven at trial,” the lawsuit states.

Attorneys also filed a motion asking the judge to appoint a “special representative” for the deceased Zaidi for the purpose of accepting service and defending the action.

“Mr. Zaidi’s intoxication was a proximate cause of the subject accident which resulted in injuries” to the Murphy family and damages to their property, the lawsuit filed by Griffin Purnell LLC states.

“Kalahari Resorts LLC is directly and strictly liable to each Plaintiff in an amount to be proven at trial. ... Plaintiffs demand judgment against [Kalahari] for an amount necessary to fully and fairly compensate them under Illinois law” in excess of $50,000, attorneys said.

The lawsuit also names Kim Dominik of Rockton as a defendant. According to police, Dominik was traveling behind the Murphys’ Toyota during the collision and she hit the left rear of the Toyota while trying to avoid the initial crash. The lawsuit asserts Dominik was not operating “her vehicle in a safe and responsible manner.”

An organizer of a GoFundMe set up last February for the Murphy family wrote that the family had “sustained severe injuries” and each had been hospitalized in different facilities. In August, a post was written saying that after 170 days in the hospital, Georgia “is finally home – and the Murphy family is back under one roof.”

In the wake of the crash, Charlie Murphy and Georgia Murphy were listed in critical conditions. They both were medically sedated and underwent multiple surgeries, according to the GoFundMe.

Quin Murphy, a contractor by trade, was in an intensive care unit, having suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries. Jennifer “Jojo” Murphy, who also spent time in intensive care and her injuries included five broken bones in her back and a fractured sternum. As of Monday, the fund has raised $310,925 of a $500,000 goal.

A GoFundMe set up for Zaidi’s family – including his son, who was critically injured – described Zaidi as “a remarkable soul who touched countless lives with his infectious energy and boundless warmth.” As of Monday his fund had raised $88,755 of a $250,000 goal.

First responders work the scene of a crash on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, on Route 14 in Woodstock where one person died and five others were injured/ (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Attempts to reach Kalahari’s and Dominik’s attorneys were not successful. However, attorneys for Dominik have filed a motion seeking to dismiss her from the lawsuit. A court date is set for May 11 for that motion.

Neither the Murphy family nor their attorneys could be reached. No representative was listed in court files on Zaidi’s behalf.