Oswego OKs $3.3 million contract for resurfacing 25 streets this year

Oswego is moving ahead to ahead with a plan to improve 25 streets this year. (File photo)

Oswego is moving ahead with a plan to improve 25 streets this year.

Village trustees recently approved a $3.3 million construction contract with D. Construction, Inc. of Coal City for the 2026 annual road maintenance /street resurfacing project.

The project will include asphalt resurfacing, curb and sidewalk repairs, ADA ramp upgrades and drainage improvements throughout Oswego

The village plans to use $2.7 million in motor fuel tax funds along with $1.3 million in capital improvement funds to fund the project.

Oswego is moving ahead to ahead with a plan to improve 25 streets this year. (Graphic provided by the village of Oswego)

Plans are to resurface the following streets this year:

• Chestnut Drive – Morgan Valley Drive to Buckskin Drive to Collins Road

• Amherst Circle – entire road to entrance off Plainfield Road

• Plainfield Road – concrete median repairs

• Century Drive – Route 31 to Fox Chase Drive

• York Drive – entire road

• Lennox Drive – entire road

• Mill Road – patching miscellaneous locations

• Lincoln Station – entire area

• Paradise Parkway – entire road

• Carnation Drive – entire drive

• Northgate Circle – entire road

• Ogden Falls Boulevard from Treasure Drive south to the end of the street

• Yoakum Boulevard from Loradale Road east to end of the street

• Durham Lane – entire road

• Fairfield Drive – entire road

• Bower Lane – from Preston Lane to Southbury Boulevard

• Northampton Drive – entire road, including Longford Court

• Nottingham Drive, including both cul-de-sacs

• Lombardy Lane – entire road

• Old Post Road – entire road, Douglas Road to Boulder Hill Pass

• Victoria Lane – entire road

• Wembley Road – Charlotte Lane to north side of ComEd Easement

• Ash Grove Lane – entire road

• Spruce Street – entire road, including a small part of Bentson Street

• Bayberry Drive – entire road