Oswego OKs $3.3 million contract for resurfacing 25 streets this year

Oswego is moving ahead with a plan to improve 25 streets this year.
Village trustees recently approved a $3.3 million construction contract with D. Construction, Inc. of Coal City for the 2026 annual road maintenance /street resurfacing project.
The project will include asphalt resurfacing, curb and sidewalk repairs, ADA ramp upgrades and drainage improvements throughout Oswego
The village plans to use $2.7 million in motor fuel tax funds along with $1.3 million in capital improvement funds to fund the project.
Plans are to resurface the following streets this year:
• Chestnut Drive – Morgan Valley Drive to Buckskin Drive to Collins Road
• Amherst Circle – entire road to entrance off Plainfield Road
• Plainfield Road – concrete median repairs
• Century Drive – Route 31 to Fox Chase Drive
• York Drive – entire road
• Lennox Drive – entire road
• Mill Road – patching miscellaneous locations
• Lincoln Station – entire area
• Paradise Parkway – entire road
• Carnation Drive – entire drive
• Northgate Circle – entire road
• Ogden Falls Boulevard from Treasure Drive south to the end of the street
• Yoakum Boulevard from Loradale Road east to end of the street
• Durham Lane – entire road
• Fairfield Drive – entire road
• Bower Lane – from Preston Lane to Southbury Boulevard
• Northampton Drive – entire road, including Longford Court
• Nottingham Drive, including both cul-de-sacs
• Lombardy Lane – entire road
• Old Post Road – entire road, Douglas Road to Boulder Hill Pass
• Victoria Lane – entire road
• Wembley Road – Charlotte Lane to north side of ComEd Easement
• Ash Grove Lane – entire road
• Spruce Street – entire road, including a small part of Bentson Street
• Bayberry Drive – entire road