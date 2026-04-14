Law firm opens Crystal Lake office

Kelleher + Holland LLC, touted as one of the Chicago area’s largest full-service suburban law firms, has announced the opening of its newest office at 35 E. Crystal Lake Ave. in downtown Crystal Lake.

Founded by attorneys Andrew J. Kelleher, Jr. and Robert A. Holland, K+H now has more than 80 employees, including more than 40 attorneys, according to a news release. The Crystal Lake location marks the firm’s fifth Illinois office, joining North Barrington, Waukegan, Hinsdale and Spring Grove.

The release said the law firm handles the full spectrum of business and family legal matters, including corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, commercial real estate, employment law, executive compensation, intellectual property, civil and criminal litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, divorce and family law, family office services, estate planning, estate and trust administration, elder law, tax planning, residential real estate and other areas of law. The firm endeavors to be a one-stop legal provider for McHenry County and the surrounding region, according to the news release announcing the expansion.

Attorney Laura A. Dzielski will be the managing attorney of the Crystal Lake office, working alongside attorneys Tamara A. Marshall and Vonda Vaughn Schmidt.

The office is due to open later in April and a ribbon-cutting event is planned for May 13 in partnership with the Crystal Lake, McHenry, Algonquin/Lake in the Hills and Chain O’ Lakes Area chambers of commerce.