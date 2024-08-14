Turning Point domestic violence organization announces new executive director

Turning Point Domestic Violence Services has announced the appointment of Mary Margaret Maule as its new executive director, effective Aug. 1, 2024 (Photo provided by Turning Point, Inc.)

Turning Point Domestic Violence Services has announced the appointment of Mary Margaret Maule as its new executive director.

Maule, who began in her new role in August, brings more than 30 years of experience and leadership to Turning Point, having previously worked at its interim executive director. She brings an extensive background in McHenry County to the position, including work as president of the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce, program manager at the United Way of McHenry County and director of the Illinois Small Business Development Center at McHenry Community College.

As executive director, Maule will oversee the agency, its staff, emergency and preventative programs and services and mission alignment, according to a news release from Turning Point.

Based in Woodstock, Turning Point’s programs include emergency shelter, legal advocacy, outreach and prevention, trauma-based mental health services, children’s services, nurturing parent programs and bilingual and bicultural services.