Baxter & Woodman in Crystal Lake welcomes new vice president of finance

Baxter & Woodman Inc. recently announced the appointment of Anne Van Oost as vice president of finance. (Photo provided by Baxter & Woodman, Inc.)

Baxter & Woodman Inc. recently announced the appointment of Anne Van Oost as vice president of finance. In the role, Van Oost is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the company’s financial operations, including budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting and strategic financial planning.

With over 20 years of experience in finance and executive leadership roles, Van Oost brings knowledge and a proven track record to the position, according to a press release from Baxter & Woodman. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from Loyola University Chicago and completed the Executive Scholar Program at Kellogg School of Management in Evanston in May 2012.

Van Oost’s role includes working closely with senior leadership to develop and implement strategies that support the company’s long-term objectives, according to a news release.

“We are excited to welcome Anne to Baxter & Woodman,” said Lou Haussmann, President of Baxter & Woodman. “Her extensive experience and proven leadership capabilities make her a great addition to our executive team. We are confident that Anne’s strategic vision and financial acumen will play a key role in our continued success.”

The Northwest Herald is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email tips@nwherald.com.