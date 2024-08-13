Pro-Trump rally in Woodstock Sunday on eve of DNC; caravans of GOP supporters from across region expected

Republicans from across the Chicago region and beyond are expected to converge on the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock Sunday for a show of support for former President Donald Trump just before the Democratic National Conventions gets underway in Chicago.

The Trump Now-Save the American Dream Rally is set for 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at the Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Tickets range from $30 for general admission to $300 for a VIP seat, according to the Parading for Trump website.

Those supporting the former president in his reelection bid plan to caravan to the event. Caravans of his supporters are set to arrive from Stratford Square Mall in Bloomington, Petersen Park in McHenry, the Campton Township Highway Department parking lot in Lily Lake in Kane County, Antioch’s Metra station, the Tinley Park Convention Center, the shopping center at 2341 Sycamore Road in DeKalb and from Halsted and Division streets in Chicago. Paraders are asked to decorate their vehicles in pro-Trump gear.

The speakers list includes conservative commentator and Chicago-area native Charlie Kirk, GOP strategist Roger Stone, Mike Lindell of MyPillow and retired Army lieutenant general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn. Entertainment for the day will be from musicians Thompson Square, Nate Venturelli, Diva Montell and Anthony “Frank” Cassano. There’s no indication that Trump or his running mate, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, will appear.

Gary Rabine, a Bull Valley businessman and former candidate for Illinois governor, is hosting the rally. According to the event website, the event is paid for by The American Dream PAC, with profits from the event “dispersed ... to organizations focused on Get out the Vote in our communities and swing states, conservative candidates and organizations focused on helping Trump become our 47th President.”

The DNC opens the day after the GOP rally, Monday, Aug. 19, and runs through Aug. 22 at the United Center in Chicago.