2nd batch of McHenry County mosquitoes tests positive for West Nile virus

The McHenry County Department of Health has announced that a second batch of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile virus in McHenry County this season. (flubydust/Getty Images)

A second batch of McHenry County mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile virus this summer, the McHenry County Department of Health confirmed.

The batch of mosquitoes was pulled from Hebron Aug. 7, McHenry County Department of Health Community Information Coordinator Nick Kubiak said Tuesday.

Mosquitoes from Huntley were the first West Nile virus-positive batch in the county, testing positive July 26. An owl from Union also tested positive for West Nile virus earlier this year. No humans have tested positive for the virus.

What can I do to avoid West Nile virus?

People can help stop West Nile virus by getting rid of standing water and ensuring windows have tight-fitting screens. The McHenry County health department also recommended people wear protective clothing outdoors and use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellant with one of the following active ingredients:

DEET (N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide)

Picaridin (KBR 3023)

IR3535 (a biopesticide)

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

Check here for a full list of mosquito repellents: A full list of repellants can be found at epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.

Collection and testing of mosquitoes is scheduled to last through October, but the health department said the risk of West Nile virus continues until the first hard frost. Until then, spraying for mosquitoes is ongoing. Crystal Lake sprayed for mosquitoes Aug. 9, according to the city’s Facebook page.

What should I do if I think I have West Nile virus?

Most people exposed to West Nile don’t have symptoms, according to the health department, and past exposure is thought to provide long-lasting immunity. There’s currently no vaccine for the virus. About 20% of people have mild symptoms, including fever and headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting or rashes. Severe symptoms are rare, and the health department advised those with severe symptoms to seek medical attention. Illness can take place two to 14 days after being bit by an infected mosquito, according to the release.