Woman, 19, accused of cutting man with knife, spitting on officers, throwing police phone in Fox River Grove

A 19-year-old woman is accused of cutting a man’s face with a steak knife in Fox River Grove, and then later spitting on two police officers and shattered a police phone Sunday night, according to court documents.

Faith A. Harnish, 19, of Fox River Grove, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and criminal damage to government property, according to records filed in McHenry County court.

At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Harnish used a “steak knife” to cut her boyfriend on the right side of his face, according to the court documents. Later, court records say, she spit on two Fox River Grove police officers and threw a landline police phone off a counter, shattering it.

Harnish’s home address is listed as the River Inn Motel, located at 1000 Northwest Highway, according to court records.

Fox River Grove Police could not be immediately reached for comment.