Letter: Landmark closure will impact schools across McHenry

Letter to the Editor,

Closing Landmark School in McHenry will have an effect on almost every K-5 classroom in School District 15. What happens when 200 students are added? Will class sizes increase? Do we start shifting students from one school to another? Was this pre-planned?

When the Board of Education waited just long enough to announce Landmark’s closing, it deterred current Landmark Teachers from finding jobs in other districts this school year. Was this pre-planned?

Buying a $3+ million building for staff offices and board meetings was pre-planned. The board said the purchase of the building was not costing the taxpayers. They planned ahead.

Why didn’t the Board of Education plan ahead for the care of the condition of Landmark School? How much longer would the $3+ million kept Landmark open?

Landmark is in the top 10% of Illinois schools. It has Exemplary status from the state of Illinois.

It’s too bad the Board of Education didn’t take this into consideration when it did all of their pre-planning.

Julie Birmingham

McHenry