Rollover crash in Prairie Grove closes Route 31

No injuries were reported in a rollover crash that shut down Route 31 for almost two hours Wednesday afternoon in Prairie Grove, officials report. (Photo provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

A crash involving three vehicles shut down Route 31 for almost two hours Wednesday afternoon in Prairie Grove.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded to a call at 2:19 p.m. for a reported rollover crash on Route 31 near Gracy Road. Paramedics arrived at the scene to find two cars had been involved: One was in a ditch and another rolled over on its side on the road, Nunda Rural Fire Protection District Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Both drivers exited their cars before first responders arrived. The drivers were evaluated by paramedics and declined medical treatment, Vucha said.

Another car, a cargo van holding five passengers, drove off the road to avoid the crash. The driver and occupants declined medical treatment, Vucha said.

Route 31 was closed in both directions for almost two hours.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the Prairie Grove Police Department assisted in the call. The crash is under investigation by police.