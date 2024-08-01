Cary police investigating ‘incident’ at pool that made patrons ‘uncomfortable’

An “incident” at Sunburst Bay Aquatic Center in Cary Tuesday prompted a police response and “interaction with the individual involved,” according to a post by the Cary Park District.

The district’s post Wednesday didn’t describe in the incident in further detail but said police were investigating.

Reached by phone Thursday morning, Cary Park District Executive Director Dan Jones said some patrons at the pool “witnessed something that made them uncomfortable” and alerted staff, who notified police.

The Crystal Lake Park District, which had teen campers on a field trip to the pool that day, sent a message to campers’ parents saying the incident involved someone engaging in “inappropriate” conduct in the men’s locker room and that the person had been taken into the custody of law enforcement.

“Given that our camp was on a field trip to Sunburst Bay at the time, some of our campers might have witnessed” the police interaction, the Crystal Lake Park District message said.

Cary Deputy Police Chief Scott Naydenoff said by phone Thursday that no charges had been issued nor arrests made in the case but that police continue to investigate and made contact with the person who was the subject of the report.

The message was posted anonymously on a Cary Facebook group. The Crystal Lake Park District couldn’t immediately be reached, but the district’s online teen camp calendar does show a field trip to Sunburst Bay was scheduled for Tuesday.

The Cary Park District post said the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon and that its staff "become aware of the matter, the Village of Cary Police were contacted and responded promptly.”

The police interacted with the individual outside the aquatic center, the post said, adding: “The safety and well-being of all patrons and staff is of utmost importance to the Cary Park District and the Park District is cooperating with the police in their investigation.”

Jones added that Sunburst Bay and its lifeguards and other staff are “all about safety” and expressed appreciation to those who alerted staff to the situation.