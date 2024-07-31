Free paper-shredding and food drive hosted by state Rep. Steve Reick in Woodstock Saturday

State Rep. Steve Reick will host a food drive and free paper-shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, at his district office, 1072 Lake Ave. in Woodstock.

Constituents are encouraged to bring sensitive documents for shredding and also bring nonperishable food items for donation to local food pantries. The limit for documents is two banker boxes per vehicle.

No electronics will be accepted for recycling or disposal. Documents will not be shredded on-site, but will be collected in sealed bins and taken to AMS Store & Shred’s facility for destruction. The event will conclude at noon or once the truck has reached capacity.

Reick’s district office can be reached at 815-880-5340.