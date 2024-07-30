Chicago Shakespeare crafts precious Middle-earth spectacle in ‘Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale’

“The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale” plays through Sept. 1 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

Paul Hart has directed a magnificent musical tale of “The Lord of the Rings,” its U.S. debut staged at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on the 70th anniversary of the publishing of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary tome, “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

This piece honors the ring, which is well represented in so many clever ways in the staging. The show is a spectacle from start to finish, largely due to Simon Kenny’s rich, beautiful and well-thought-out design work.

So many simultaneous elements of design and performance happened throughout the play that one hardly knew where to look next. The crowd was in awe, as they say.

While the production has to be of a certain length to tell the tale accurately, the time is used wisely and the book by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus is clever and inventive. Music is creatively woven throughout, with the biggest surprise being that many of the actors double as musicians on stage. The Celtic flavor of many of the songs is beautifully emotional both in performance and mood.

The audience was in rapt attention to every detail delivered by the actors and musicians. The theatergoers were comprised of hardcore Tolkien aficionados and others, with every one of them cheering on the cast. All the actors were highly physical in performance: scaling walls on the stunning set, descending ropes, playing music, driving percussion home and dancing – even in greetings to one another.

The use of the house for a variety of entrances and the hydraulic ring that emits colored lights and fog was sensational.

Remarkable performances were on display by Spencer Davis Milford (Frodo), Michael Kurowski (Samwise), Ben Mathew (Pippin) and Tony Bozzuto (Gollum). They carry on the quest with emotion, musicality and heightened physical acting that goes full tilt for almost three hours solid.

While the technical aspects of the show are too many to list, a particular nod must go to Rory Beaton and Will Elphingstone for their lighting design, and to George Reeve for the projections. Overall though, the design work was brilliant and evocative of Middle-earth and Mordor with the fire it truly deserves.

This is a show that should not be missed. It will be staged here until Sept. 1 and then will travel to New Zealand. Don’t be someone who misses the chance to witness a true spectacle on stage.

(Run time is two hours and 45 minutes, excluding intermission.)

