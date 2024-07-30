Carbon credits for sale by McHenry County Conservation Foundation from former Boy Scout camp near Woodstock

Remnants of the former Boy Scouts of America's Camp Lakota near Woodstock are seen in 2021. The property had at the time been newly purchased by the McHenry County Conservation Foundation, which is now selling carbon credits for the property. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

As part of the Chicago Region Carbon Program, the McHenry County Conservation Foundation recently received 8,266 carbon credits from its Camp Lakota Woodland project, a 70-acre carbon project in Hartland Township, northwest of Woodstock. A second issuance of carbon credits is scheduled to take place in November with a total of 11,622 credits available for local and regional businesses in the Chicago area to buy.

The purchase of these credits allows a business to reduce its carbon footprint and invest in the health and vitality of the local community, according to a news release from the foundation.

In 2021, the foundation bought 120 acres of land formerly owned by the Boy Scouts of America and operated as Camp Lakota. Of those 120 acres, almost 70 are mature oak and hickory woodland that contain significant stands of white, red and bur oaks and limited numbers of hills oak, swamp white oak and pine plantation. Through participation in the Chicago Region Carbon Program, the foundation was able to enroll those 70 acres into a region-wide carbon crediting program, which the foundation said will ensure the protection of the woodlands while also providing a revenue stream that will be used to support vision of the McHenry County Conservation District.

An Arlington Heights-based local Boy Scouts council sold the property to the foundation, the fundraising arm for the conservation district, in 2021.

A carbon credit represents one metric ton of stored carbon dioxide. Companies, communities or organizations that wish to reduce their carbon footprint can purchase carbon credits to offset emissions they are unable to reduce through other means.

The foundation’s carbon credits are registered with City Forest Credits, a national nonprofit that administers technical carbon standards, including methods for quantifying how much carbon dioxide is stored in project trees, the news release said. It also said the International Carbon Reduction and Offset Alliance, which certifies best practices for carbon offsetting, has endorsed all of the carbon credits registered with City Forest Credits.

Voluntary carbon markets like the one managed by City Forest Credits help mitigate the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions by working with organizations and agencies to fund natural climate solutions through the sale of their carbon credits, according to the foundation release.

The credits also provide industries with the opportunity to offset emissions immediately, while they take steps to eliminate carbon emissions, the foundation wrote.

The foundation did not disclose the cost of a credit in its news release. Any businesses interested in learning more about this opportunity should contact Shawna Flavell, executive director of the McHenry County Conservation Foundation, at 815-338-6223 or sflavell@mchenryconservation.org.