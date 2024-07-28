The Land Conservancy receives $135,000 grant from Chicago Community Trust

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County has received a $135,000 grant from the Chicago Community Trust. (Linda Balek | The Land Conservancy of McHenry County)

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County has received a $135,000 grant from the Chicago Community Trust to support the growth of the local food system in McHenry County by working with local landowners and supporting farmland preservation.

The funding will cover The Land Conservancy of McHenry County’s Farm Program over the coming year, which includes the permanent protection of farmland by working with landowners on agricultural conservation easements. The organization focuses on preserving farmland, increasing access for beginner and underserved farmers and providing resources and technical assistance to local landowners.

Check here for more information about the Land Conservancy: conservemc.org.