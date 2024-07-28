State Reps. Anna Moeller, Suzanne Ness team up for July 29 town hall in East Dundee

State Representatives Anna Moeller and Suzanne Ness will hold a join town hall discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2024 at the Dundee Library, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee. (Image provided by the office of Rep. Suzanne Ness)

State Reps. Anna Moeller of Elgin and Suzanne Ness of Crystal Lake will hold a joint town hall discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 29 at the Dundee Library, 555 Barrington Ave. in East Dundee.

The Democratic lawmakers said in a news release that they will discuss major initiatives from the spring legislative session in Springfield, including the state budget, funding for education and other priority programs and state funds that will go to local organizations. They will also highlight what they said was key legislation like the Healthcare Protection Act.

For more information, contact Moeller’s district office at 847-841-7130 or staterepmoeller@gmail.com or Ness’ district office at 224-484-8620 or info@repnessil66.com.