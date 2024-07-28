2 people flown to hospital following 2-motorcycle crash Saturday near Woodstock

Two people were flown to hospital with serious to critical injuries after a two- motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

Two people were flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville following a two-motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon near Woodstock.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the intersection of Garden Valley and Franklinville roads for a motorcycle crash about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, said Alex Vucha, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District communication specialist.

When paramedics arrived, they found a serious crash involving two motorcycles. “Crews established a safe working area around the scene and began providing patient care,” Vucha said.

A man and a woman were airlifted to Condell with serious to critical injuries, Vucha said. The airlifted patients were on the same motorcycle.

Another woman declined medical treatment at the scene of the crash, Vucha said. She was on the other motorcycle.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.