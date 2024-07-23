Woodstock Fine Arts Association raffling off Lake Geneva cruise, courtesy of Mecum Auctions founder

Woodstock Opera House is one of the beneficiaries of the Woodstock Fine Arts Association, which is hosting a raffle fundraiser. (Gregory Shaver)

An August “Classic Cars for the Arts” fundraiser for the Woodstock Fine Arts Association, to be held at the Mecum estate in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, is sold out. But there’s still a chance to support the fine arts association, and potentially win a Lake Geneva cruise.

A raffle organized by the association has a grand prize consisting of a two-hour daytime cruise on Lake Geneva on the yacht Polaris for up to 25 people. The cruise will have an open bar up to $200 and appetizers. The prize was donated by Dana and Patti Mecum of Mecum Auctions, according to the Woodstock Fine Arts Association website. Dana Mecum founded the hugely successful auction house, which specializes in collector cars, in Marengo; it’s now located in Walworth, Wisconsin.

A second raffle prize consisting of a two-hour “trial boat club membership” for eight people, donated by The Boat House, is also up for grabs. The winner will be able to enjoy a weekday cruise on Lake Geneva.

No raffle tickets will be sold at the “Classic Cars for the Arts” event, and the raffle drawing will be held at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Stage Left Cafe next door to the Opera House. Winners need not be present. Tickets are available on woodstockfinearts.org for $20 each but the organization is offering $10 off three tickets and $20 off six tickets.

Proceeds will benefit college scholarships, restoration of the Opera House and the Creative Living Speaker Series, according to the Woodstock Fine Arts Association website.

The “Classic Cars for the Arts” fundraiser, scheduled Aug. 4, has sold out. It’s the second time the organization has had a sold-out fundraiser at the estate, the first time being in 2022, organizers said.

Paulette Gitlin, chair of the “Classic Cars” event, said originally, organizers sold 125 tickets but added 10 more.

“We’re trying to keep [it] exclusive,” Gitlin said.