The Algonquin Lions Club has awarded two scholarships of $3,000 each along with its Ted Spella Education Award to recent Jacobs High School graduates Megan Uehlein and Sean Trznadel. (Photo provided by Algonquin Lions Club)

The Algonquin Lions Club has awarded two scholarships of $3,000 each along with its Ted Spella Education Award to recent Jacobs High School graduates Megan Uehlein and Sean Trznadel.

Ueblein plans to attend the University of Iowa and study biochemistry and Trznadel will study engineering at Elgin Community College.

Spella, for whom the scholarship award is named, served as the Algonquin village president as the Algonquin Lions president.