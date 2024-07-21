Local politicians react to Biden dropping out of presidential race

Local politicians are weighing in after President Joe Biden announced Sunday he is withdrawing from the race for president.

“ ... While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement nominee.

McHenry County Board member Lou Ness, D-Woodstock, said this is the right move for Democrats and she feels “relieved” for Biden, his family, the Democratic Party and voters. Ness supports Harris as the new presidential candidate.

“I’m excited about the possibility of electing the first Black woman as president of this country,” she said. “This is a ticket that we can carry forward and be excited about.”

McHenry County Board member John Reinert, R-Crystal Lake, who said he thinks Republicans are on a trajectory for a win, doesn’t think Biden’s decision will affect the outcome. He understands why Biden dropped out because of his age, but feels voters were snubbed of their elected candidate.

“I feel like it’s more of a coup,” Reinert said. “The voters elected him in the primary to run as their candidate and now they kicked him out. The man was duly elected in the primary. It’s a unique situation. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced it in my lifetime.”

“Joe Biden with rigor mortis is better than Donald Trump,” Democratic Party of McHenry County Vice Chair Ed Gogol of Crystal Lake said Sunday at the McHenry Fiesta Days parade.

Democratic Party of McHenry County member Sarah Trost of McHenry said she thinks Democrats need to support Harris and work to get democracy back.

“If Trump is elected we will not have a democracy anymore, we will have a dictatorship,” she said. “It sounds crazy, but it’s true.”

State Sen. Craig Wilcox, R-McHenry, posted a message on his Facebook page:

“I have no doubt that this bait and switch on voters has been in the works since well before this year’s primary elections. It will be interesting to see what Illinois Democrats, who have been vehemently against the post-primary slating of candidates (as seen through their elections law passed this year), have to say about this.”

State Rep. Joe Sosnowski, R-Rockford, said in a news release that the change in candidates does not impact voters because Harris and Biden “share the same record of failed policies” from immigration at the U.S. border to foreign policies impacting wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Sosnowski represents the 69th District, which includes portions of Winnebago, Boone and McHenry counties.

“Kamala Harris would continue the radical agenda of the last 3½ years, making Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw inconsequential to the choice Americans face in November,” Sosnowski said in the release.

The Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association noted Biden’s achievements in his first term as president. IDCCA President Mark Guethle described Biden’s accomplishments as “unprecedented” and cited his work in creating jobs, expanding services for veterans and passing legislation against gun violence.

“I am holding my head high today for President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party and for America,” Guethle said in the statement. “This November, we must all unite to stop Donald Trump from winning a second term, and President Biden has decided that, for the good of the country, that someone else is the right person for the job.”

Illinois Republican Party Chair Kathy Salvi released a statement saying Democrats are divided while Republicans are united.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of lies from the Biden White House and Democrats shaming anyone who questioned the fitness of President Biden,” Salvi said in the statement. “Democrats have become the party of self-service, while Republicans have become the voice of this nation. We as Illinois Republicans must continue to call attention to JB Pritzker’s tax-and-spend, pro-criminal agenda that drives families away from this state to protect the rest of the nation.”

• Shaw Local News Network correspondent Patrick Kunzer contributed to this story.