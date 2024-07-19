WorkUP Ninja obstacle gym moving to Huntley from Crystal Lake

WorkUP Ninja is moving to Huntley.

The obstacle course facility, based on the TV show “American Ninja Warrior,” was previously located in Crystal Lake, Huntley Director of Development Services Charlie Nordman said, adding the location will offer classes, open play and private parties.

Following its move from the MAC facility off Ridgefield Road in Crystal Lake, the gym will be opening at 10711-10713 Wolf Drive in Huntley. It will share a building with Royalty Gymnastics, Huntley Cheer Association and Next Level Baseball among others, according to village documents.

Nordman said there will be open play visitation on Monday and Friday evenings and weekend days, “depending on scheduled events.” Private parties can be booked on Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays, village documents indicate.

The Huntley Village Board had to sign off on a special use permit for the gym, which it did last week.

James Schwartz, a representative from WorkUP Ninja, said the gym has been in Crystal Lake for the past four years.

“It just came down to renegotiating a lease,” Schwartz said when asked about the move. Schwartz said Huntley is closer to his home and he has clients he’s worked with in Huntley.

“It turns out a lot of our clientele comes from Huntley, which is nice,” Schwartz said.

Trustee Ronda Goldman said she was “glad” the gym was coming to town.

“When we do the village survey out to the residents, almost all the younger ones ask for something for entertainment for themselves and for their teenagers and children,” Goldman said.