1 of 2 charged in Woodstock home invasion found guilty by jury; sentencing set for Aug. 29

One of two people accused of involvement in an arrangement for “companionship” in Woodstock last year that ended in a home invasion was convicted by a jury Wednesday.

Calvin Jackson, 28, of Rockford, was convicted of home invasion and armed robbery, Class X felonies, as well as attempted armed robbery, according to an order in the McHenry County court.

Conviction on Class X felonies carries a sentencing up to 30 years in prison.

Jackson was accused along with Carly West, 28, of Loves Park, of arranging for West to go to a man’s Woodstock home for “companionship,” Woodstock police have said. Jackson entered the man’s “home uninvited, threatened him with a dangerous weapon [and] held the victim by threat of deadly force until the victim was able to escape,” according to a judge’s order that he he detained pretrial after his arrest.

Jackson and West each are accused of entering the man’s home on Verdi Street with a knife and threatening him. West and Jackson also are accused of stealing an Apple iPhone and personal identification documents, the complaints filed by Woodstock police said.

“The victim and West arranged a meeting through electronic means; the victim did not know Jackson,” Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb said after the arrest. “The arrangement was for companionship. There was a ruse when West asked the victim if Jackson could use the restroom. However, Jackson had already surreptitiously entered the residence, and then a struggle ensued.”

Jackson’s sentencing is set for Aug. 29.

West’s case is pending. She also is charged with home invasion, residential burglary and armed robbery and is due in court Aug. 14.