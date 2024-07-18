Lake in the Hills police release Independence Day enforcement numbers

The Lake in the Hills Police Department joined forces with more than 200 state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunk drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws over the Independence Day holiday.

During the campaign, the Lake in the Hills department conducted 67 traffic stops and issued 42 citations, including 14 for speeding, 16 for lack of seat belts, seven for electronic communication device violations, one for improper lane usage, one for a graduated driver’s license violation, one for driving without insurance, one for an expired registration and one for failure to signal.

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of its statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” program.