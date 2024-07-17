Man caught with cocaine, cash, scale in McHenry pleads guilty to unlawful delivery, gets 3 years in prison

A man arrested in McHenry last year – who police say possessed cocaine, cash, a scale and a pipe – has pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance Friday and was sentence to three years in prison.

Jeffrey Svoboda, 57, of Palatine, is required to serve half of his prison term. He will receive credit for 285 days spent in the county jail. After serving prison time, he will be on mandatory supervised release for 12 months, according to the judgment order in the McHenry County court. Fines and fees of $2,490 were dismissed, the order said.

Svoboda, was accused of possessing more than 44 grams of cocaine, divided into two plastic bags; one in powder form and the other in the form of crack when he was arrested Oct. 2. He also was accused of possessing $1,084, a scale and a clear glass smoking pipe with residue, according to the criminal complaint.

In exchange for his plea additional counts were dismissed including possessing 15 to 100 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint.