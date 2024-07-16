Tornado warning issued for southwest McHenry County, northwest Kane County until 9:15 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issues for southwestern McHenry County and northwest Kane County until 9:15 a.m. Monday. That includes Huntley, Marengo, Pingree Grove, Gilberts and Hampshire.

Also, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Crystal Lake and surrounding areas until 9:15 p.m. Monday.

A tornado has been detected in the area, according to the National Weather Service. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Genoa and was moving east at 25 mph, the weather service said.

Those directly in the path should take cover in an interior room on the lowest level possible.

The storm will contain wind gusts of up to 70 mph and could include pea-sized hail, the National Weather Service reported.

McHenry County also remains under a tornado watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday, along with virtually all of northern Illinois and parts of southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Over the course of the storm rotating clouds have been reported in several places around the northern Illinois region.

The Illinois counties under the watch include McHenry, Kane, Will, DuPage, Cook, DeKalb, La Salle, Kendall, Lake, Boone, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee and Grundy.

This is the third day in a row that thunderstorms with dangerous winds have pummeled the McHenry County area.

Check back for updates.