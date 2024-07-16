Horse kicks woman in head at farm near Woodstock; she’s flown with serious injury

A woman who works at an equestrian farm near Woodstock was kicked in the head by a horse and flown to a hospital Monday with what was described as a traumatic injury.

The employee of Entropy Farm was in a pasture with the horse when she was injured and no one else saw it happen, said Emily Abraham, a veterinary assistant at the farm. But she said it’s likely the horse reacted to something that scared it and kicked up its legs, hitting the woman in the temple with one of its hooves.

“He didn’t do it in any way to be dangerous,” she said.

A women suffered a traumatic head injury from a horse near Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to a call at 12:37 p.m. Monday to the 4300 block of North Queen Anne Road, between Woodstock and Wonder Lake, for a reported traumatic head injury, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District communication specialist Alex Vucha said. The woman was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

Abraham said the woman was conscious and able to answer questions when found, which happened quickly because others at the farm and equine veterinary clinic saw that the horse, which was being stabled there, had gotten loose.

The woman is “doing well” and is up and walking, Abraham said.