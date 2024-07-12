Algonquin teen pleads guilty in crash that sent him and 4 other teens to the hospital

The Huntley Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, on Conley Road, east of Route 47, outside of Huntley for a rollover crash. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

An Algonquin teenager who was charged as an adult when he crashed his vehicle while under the influence of marijuana – sending him and four other teens to the hospital – pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Dylan J. O’Boyle, 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence of marijuana and causing a crash with bodily injury, according to records filed in McHenry County court.

He was ordered to pay fines of almost $3,000 and $10,000 in restitution to the mother of one of the victims. He also must complete 480 hours of public service, according to the judgment order. While on felony probation, O’Boyle must not consume alcohol or nonprescription drugs, including marijuana. He is to submit to random drug and alcohol screenings and attend a victim impact panel, according to the sentencing order.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, according to the judgment order.

The crash occurred the night of Jan. 21, 2023, outside Huntley just east of Route 47 on Conley Road in Grafton Township, according to the criminal complaint.

O’Boyle initially was accused of having a concentration of tetrahydrocannabinol in his system within two hours of driving, possessing “numerous small bottles of alcohol” and marijuana, driving too fast for conditions, passing in a no-passing zone and having too many people younger than age 20 in his car in violation of the state’s graduated driver’s license rules, according to the complaint.

A jury trial had been set for Aug. 19.

Although authorities declined to identify O’Boyle as the driver at the time because he was a minor, he was charged as an adult, and the complaint filed in court alleged that he was driving a 2013 Infiniti G37 west on Conley Road about 8:05 p.m. Jan. 21 when he tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone and crashed. The car left the road, rolled over, crashed through a fence and ended up in a field, the sheriff’s office said at the time.

All five teenagers in the vehicle were taken to the Northwestern Medicine hospitals in Huntley and Woodstock. A 17-year-old Algonquin girl later was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to a news release at the time.

The car’s other occupants included a 16-year-old boy from the Dundee area, a 16-year-old boy from Carpentersville and an 18-year-old woman from Carpentersville, according to the news release. Attempts to learn the condition of these three were not immediately successful. When reached by phone, O’Boyle’s attorney declined to comment.