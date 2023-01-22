Five teens hospitalized after single-car roll-over crash Saturday night in Grafton Township

Five teenagers were hospitalized Saturday night, one of them in serious condition, after the car they were traveling in crashed into a fence when its driver tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities said in a news release.

All five occupants were brought by ambulance to local Northwestern Hospitals in Huntley and Woodstock after the roll-over crash, which happened just before 9 p.m. on the 11100 block of Conley Road in unincorporated Grafton Township, according to a McHenry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

A 17-year-old Algonquin girl later was taken to Advocate Lutheran General in Libertyville, police said. She remains in serious condition, according to the release.

The Huntley Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on Conley Road, east of Route 47, outside of Huntley for a rollover crash. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

Police said a 17-year-old Algonquin male was driving the 2013 Infiniti G37, headed west on Conley road. The car crashed after attempting to pass another vehicle, also headed west, in a no-passing zone. It left the road, rolled over, crashed through a fence and ended up in a field, the release said.

The car’s other occupants included a 16-year-old male from Dundee, a 16-year-old male from Carpentersville and an 18-year-old female from Carpentersville, the release said. Their medical condition was not released.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Lakewood Police Department, Crystal Lake Fire Protection District, Woodstock Fire Protection District and Huntley Fire Protection District all responded to the crash, the release said.