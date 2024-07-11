Warp Corps’ Street Outreach staff receives certificate of achievement for perfect safety records

Warp Corps’ Jon Durden, second from right, and Andrew Turner, second from left, have received recognition for outstanding service in its Street Outreach mission, providing the highest level of safety and service in the transportation of clients in need of access to critical services. At left is Warp Corps founder and director Rob Mutert and at right is head of business operations Clay Mutert. (Photo provided by Warp Corps)

Jon Durden and Andrew Turner of Woodstock-based Warp Corps have received recognition for outstanding service in its Street Outreach mission, providing the highest level of safety and service in the transportation of clients in need of access to critical services.

Warp Corps acknowledged the effort and professionalism of Durden and Turner with a certificate of achievement. Each has a perfect safety record in their duties.

“Unhoused and low income people in our community suffer in silence without transportation to resources they need to live. We are proud of this mission and the men and women who serve our community,” the organization said in a news release.

On its website, warpcorps.org, the organization describes itself as a “collective of activists working to combat the epidemic of homelessness, substance use disorder, and mental health issues.” Warp Corps runs a shop at its headquarters at 114 N Benton St. on Woodstock Square.