Election 2024: November ballot taking shape in McHenry County

Campaign signs are posted outside McHenry City Hall during the spring primary in March. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

With less than four months to go before November’s general election, the McHenry County ballot has taken shape.

The ballot has seen some changes since the March primary election. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally dropped out of the race and Randi Freese, the chief of the criminal division in the state’s attorney’s office, announced a run for the seat. Freese, who has no general election opponent, would be the first woman elected State’s Attorney if she wins in November.

The ballot could see more changes, as write-ins have until Sept. 5 to file and referendums need to be filed by Aug. 5.

Several referendums have been received by the county clerk’s office thus far.

Statewide, voters are scheduled to see three questions: one asking if reproductive health treatments like in vitro fertilization should be covered by insurance, one asking if candidates on the ballot who interfere or try to interfere with election worker duties should receive civil penalties, and one asking if the Illinois Constitution should be amended to have another 3% tax on incomes above $1 million. The question says that tax, if approved, it would be tied to a property tax reduction.

Countywide, the McHenry County Conservation District is set to ask voters for a property tax cap increase over the limit. According to the county clerk’s office, the impact to a home with a $100,000 fair market value is $9 more in taxes.

Harvard voters will also be asked if the city clerk should be appointed rather than elected.

Since the primary, the county’s Democratic Party has found candidates for two McHenry County Board seats and coroner. Two Republican county board candidates – Deena Krieger in District 5 and incumbent Carl Kamienski in Disrict 6 – also withdrew challenges against their respective Democratic opponents, Steve Firak and Arne Waltmire.

McHenry County Republican Party Chair Jeff Thorsen filed a challenge against independent candidate Connor Corr, who filed for District 2 county board but only submitted two petition signatures, far short of what’s required, officials said. McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said Corr officially withdrew Monday morning.

Here is the list of county candidates who remain on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election:

Circuit Court Clerk:

Katherine Keefe, incumbent, Republican

Coroner:

Michael Rein, incumbent, Republican

Chris Kalapodis, Democratic

Auditor:

Shannon Teresi, incumbent, Republican

State’s Attorney:

Randi Freese, Republican

McHenry County Board chair:

Mike Buehler, incumbent, Republican

Kelli Wegener, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 1:

Pat Sullivan, Republican

Theresa Meshes, incumbent, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 2:

John Reinert, incumbent, Republican

John (Jack) J. Collins, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 3:

Eric Hendricks, incumbent, Republican

Rester Dogboe, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 4:

Mike Shorten, incumbent, Republican

Brian Dean Meyers, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 5:

Deena Krieger, Republican

Steve Firak, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 6:

Carl Kamienski, incumbent, Republican

Arne Waltmire, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 7:

Paul Thomas, Republican

Lou Ness, incumbent, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 8:

Tracie Von Bergen, incumbent, Republican

Dawn Milarski, Democratic

McHenry County Board District 9:

Jim Kearns, incumbent, Republican

Dawn Jordi Ellison, Democratic