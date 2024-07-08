Election 2024: November ballot taking shape in McHenry County

With less than four months to go before November’s general election, the McHenry County ballot has taken shape.
The ballot has seen some changes since the March primary election. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally dropped out of the race and Randi Freese, the chief of the criminal division in the state’s attorney’s office, announced a run for the seat. Freese, who has no general election opponent, would be the first woman elected State’s Attorney if she wins in November.
The ballot could see more changes, as write-ins have until Sept. 5 to file and referendums need to be filed by Aug. 5.
Several referendums have been received by the county clerk’s office thus far.
Statewide, voters are scheduled to see three questions: one asking if reproductive health treatments like in vitro fertilization should be covered by insurance, one asking if candidates on the ballot who interfere or try to interfere with election worker duties should receive civil penalties, and one asking if the Illinois Constitution should be amended to have another 3% tax on incomes above $1 million. The question says that tax, if approved, it would be tied to a property tax reduction.
Countywide, the McHenry County Conservation District is set to ask voters for a property tax cap increase over the limit. According to the county clerk’s office, the impact to a home with a $100,000 fair market value is $9 more in taxes.
Harvard voters will also be asked if the city clerk should be appointed rather than elected.
Since the primary, the county’s Democratic Party has found candidates for two McHenry County Board seats and coroner. Two Republican county board candidates – Deena Krieger in District 5 and incumbent Carl Kamienski in Disrict 6 – also withdrew challenges against their respective Democratic opponents, Steve Firak and Arne Waltmire.
McHenry County Republican Party Chair Jeff Thorsen filed a challenge against independent candidate Connor Corr, who filed for District 2 county board but only submitted two petition signatures, far short of what’s required, officials said. McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said Corr officially withdrew Monday morning.
Here is the list of county candidates who remain on the ballot for the Nov. 5 general election:
Circuit Court Clerk:
Katherine Keefe, incumbent, Republican
Coroner:
Michael Rein, incumbent, Republican
Chris Kalapodis, Democratic
Auditor:
Shannon Teresi, incumbent, Republican
State’s Attorney:
Randi Freese, Republican
McHenry County Board chair:
Mike Buehler, incumbent, Republican
Kelli Wegener, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 1:
Pat Sullivan, Republican
Theresa Meshes, incumbent, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 2:
John Reinert, incumbent, Republican
John (Jack) J. Collins, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 3:
Eric Hendricks, incumbent, Republican
Rester Dogboe, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 4:
Mike Shorten, incumbent, Republican
Brian Dean Meyers, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 5:
Deena Krieger, Republican
Steve Firak, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 6:
Carl Kamienski, incumbent, Republican
Arne Waltmire, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 7:
Paul Thomas, Republican
Lou Ness, incumbent, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 8:
Tracie Von Bergen, incumbent, Republican
Dawn Milarski, Democratic
McHenry County Board District 9:
Jim Kearns, incumbent, Republican
Dawn Jordi Ellison, Democratic