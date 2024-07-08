Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash Saturday in Woodstock

A man was flown to Javon Bea Hospital-Rockford after a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Woodstock, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District communication specialist Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said the Fire/Rescue District responded about 7:30 p.m. to the intersection of Route 14 and Dean Street for a two-vehicle crash, one of which was a motorcycle.

When paramedics arrived, a “male rider was conscious and alert, but had sustained a head injury,” Vucha said. Vucha said that a medical helicopter was requested and landed at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital before taking the man to Javon Bea Hospital with serious injuries.

“Without knowing the full extent of internal injuries, our due diligence is to ensure our patients receive the highest level of care. Many times that means airlifting to a Level 1 trauma center,” Vucha said in a message to the Northwest Herald.

Vucha said the driver of the other vehicle declined medical attention on-scene, and the Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash.

About 9:30 p.m., Woodstock Fire/Rescue responded to a second motorcycle crash north of the intersection of Greenwood and Aavang roads north of Woodstock.

Vucha said there were no injuries in that crash. Vucha said that the motorcycles in both crashes carried one rider, and the motorcycle was the only vehicle in the second crash.