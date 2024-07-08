Crystal Lake fireworks show shut down early after ‘event’ on launch platform; officials apologize

Fireworks dazzle the sky above Crystal Lake during last year's fireworks show at Main Beach during Crystal Lake Annual Independence Day Celebration. This year's show hit a snag. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The Crystal Lake fireworks show Sunday evening hit a snag early on and didn’t go on as planned.

About seven minutes into Sunday’s show, a “significant event” happened on the platform and a shell detonated in the launch tube, which affected “the show’s ability to continue as planned,” officials said in a joint city of Crystal Lake and Crystal Lake Fire Department news release.

No one was injured, the release said.

Officials said the show was immediately shut down but, following the incident, pyro technicians from American Fireworks Company of Hudson, Ohio, the company behind the show, intermittently launched “several fireworks to render the platform safe for docking on shore,” after the show shut down, according to the release. Those launches weren’t part of the choreographed show, according to the release.

The release didn’t elaborate on what went wrong that caused the shell to detonate on the launch platform.

“The City of Crystal Lake would like to apologize to those in attendance as this show did not meet the expectations set forth by the City and previous 4th of July celebrations,” according to the release. The city also thanked attendees for coming out “despite some early weather and technical challenges.”

Rain hit the Crystal Lake area on and off Sunday, with heavy rains arriving in the area around the time the parade stepped off at 1 p.m., but officials did not say if weather had an impact on the show.

A message seeking comment was left with the American Fireworks Company.