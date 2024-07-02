Explore careers in skilled trades at open house for McHenry County College’s new center for tech, innovation

McHenry County College invites the community to take a first look at the programs available through the new Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation Wednesday, July 10, 2024. The new building opens this fall. (Image provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College will hold an open house to highlight programs in the skilled trades to be offered in the campus’ new Foglia Center for Advanced Technology and Innovation, which is due to open in the fall.

The event takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 in the Black Box Theatre and Lobby area of Building E, on campus at 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Attendees will have a chance to view program demonstrations; meet with faculty, other employers and students; receive materials and resources to answer program and career questions; and apply for fall classes. The event will also feature special giveaways and refreshments.

The event is open to all, including prospective students, local employers or those currently in the workforce interested in continuing their education. Registration is not required.

“We’re excited to show the community everything the Foglia CATI has to offer,” said Carzoli, assistant vice president of enrollment services, said in a news release. “The building itself is outfitted with the latest technology and equipment, and the courses are taught by experienced industry professionals. Our curriculum was also developed with input from local employers, which means our students will graduate with the skills our community needs.”

Programs available in the Foglia CATI include Architectural and Engineering Design Technology; Automation, Robotics, and Mechatronics; Construction Management; Engineering Technology; Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC); Industrial Maintenance; Industrial Management and Technology; Precision Machining; and Welding and Fabrication.

“Many people are curious about careers in the trades, and MCC is proud to offer these training programs close to home and at an affordable cost,” added Carzoli. “If you enjoy solving problems or working with your hands but you’re unsure how that could translate to a career, this is the perfect event for you. It’s also great for those who are looking to add another skillset or advance in their current job.”

For more information about CATI programs, visit mchenry.edu/cati.