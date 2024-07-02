Crystal Lake Central English teacher’s 1st children’s book ‘gives a toddler a voice’

Stacy Salomone Whitcomb holds her new children’s book, “Baby Munchkin” next to her children, Reese, 9, and Hayden, 11, on whom the book is based, at their hame in Cary on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver, Shaw Media )

It took many years and many rejection letters before Crystal Lake Central High School English teacher and Cary resident Stacy Salomone Whitcomb found a publisher for her first children’s book.

“I was like, ‘Oh boy, this is hard,’” she said. “I remember my grandmother telling me she looked up that Dr. Seuss got rejected 27 times before he got his publishing deal. She was like, ‘Don’t give up. Don’t give up.’”

Nine years after writing “Baby Munchkin,” Whitcomb’s book is due to arrive on the shelves of bookstores July 9. The book is heavily inspired by her own life as a mom of three kids. When she was pregnant with her second daughter, her eldest daughter wanted to name her sibling Baby Munchkin.

Whitcomb describes the book as being perfect for growing families and “gives a toddler a voice” in the conversation of naming their new family member.

“That’s what’s so different about this one,” she said. “There were so many baby books that I read to my kids when they were little about being a big sibling or how to take care of a baby. But none of them were about naming the baby.”

Whitcomb has been wanting to write a children’s book since elementary school, she said. Independent Massachusetts-based publisher Briley & Baxter took on publishing it and allowed her to choose her own illustrator. Whitcomb knew her lifelong family friend, Hannah Jo Stiff, would be perfect for the job.

Stiff, who is a Prairie Ridge High School graduate, added personal touches by drawing Whitcomb’s daughters and dog, adding their toys and a Crystal Lake Centrals tiger pendant. Stiff created all of the digital art illustrations in about six months. This is her first children’s book too, and she hopes it will lead to other opportunities.

“It was very special to get to work with her on this,” Stiff said.

The publishing experience gave Whitcomb insight that she shares with her students who are interested in writing. She said she is already helping inspired students how to pitch to publishers and what to expect.

“You just can’t give up,” she said. “You never know when that one person will say yes.”

As for future children’s books, Whitcomb has plenty of ideas. Most importantly, she wants to make another story that includes her youngest child who was not in “Baby Munchkin.”

“The girls love seeing it come to life and seeing themselves as cartoon characters,” she said. “But he’s feeling a little left out so I’m like, ‘OK, we’ll have to do something for you.’”