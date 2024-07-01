Large fire destroys barn near Woodstock

First responders remained at the scene of a massive barn fire in the 1600 block of South Rose Farm near Woodstock, according to a Facebook post from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Video shot from above the site indicates the barn has burned to the ground. There was no immediate word on injuries or damage estimates.

The barn is on the property of a large home that did not appear to have sustained any damage. According to previous reports, the owner had collected a number of retail business signs that were displayed on the structure. The homeowner could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.