Letter: Project 2025 is a fascist manifesto

Project 2025 is a fascist manifesto for governing the country should Donald Trump win in the 2024 election. Here’s what Director of Project 2025 Paul Dans has to say about the goal of the project: “Our goal is to assemble an army of aligned, vetted, trained, and prepared conservatives to go to work on Day One to deconstruct the Administrative State.” This would take us to us into George Orwell’s 1984 territory. Does anyone think that putting an army of brainwashed MAGA drones in charge of our government is a good idea? Much less, Trump himself.

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin