D158 Education Foundation awards $41,000 in scholarships to 16 grads

The Huntley District 158 Education Foundation awarded $41,000 in scholarships to 16 Huntley High School seniors at its scholarship recognition ceremony on May 15, 2024 (Photo provided by Huntley Community School District 158)

The Huntley District 158 Education Foundation awarded $41,000 in scholarships to 16 Huntley High School graduating seniors at its spring scholarship recognition ceremony.

Out of the 75 applicants received by the foundation, 16 student finalists were interviewed by its scholarship committee before the naming of this year’s winners. The Huntley High School Class of 2024 scholarship recipients were:

Amanda Sarrol

Christina Smith

Victoria Virgilio

Ava Trudeau

Logan Borzych

Evelyn Rhodes

Keira Darnall

Jai Del Cid

Jeet Del Cid

Jenny Patel

Addison Riastrick

Jeremy Chadwick

Aaron Langhenry

Josh Thorstenson

Elizabeth Johnson

Chance Sherman

For more information about the District 158 Education Foundation, visit huntleyeducationfoundation.org.