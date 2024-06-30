D158 Education Foundation awards $41,000 in scholarships to 16 grads

The Huntley District 158 Education Foundation awarded $41,000 in scholarships to 16 Huntley High School graduating seniors at its spring scholarship recognition ceremony.
Out of the 75 applicants received by the foundation, 16 student finalists were interviewed by its scholarship committee before the naming of this year’s winners. The Huntley High School Class of 2024 scholarship recipients were:
- Amanda Sarrol
- Christina Smith
- Victoria Virgilio
- Ava Trudeau
- Logan Borzych
- Evelyn Rhodes
- Keira Darnall
- Jai Del Cid
- Jeet Del Cid
- Jenny Patel
- Addison Riastrick
- Jeremy Chadwick
- Aaron Langhenry
- Josh Thorstenson
- Elizabeth Johnson
- Chance Sherman
For more information about the District 158 Education Foundation, visit huntleyeducationfoundation.org.