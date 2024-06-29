Crystal Lake Nunda Masonic Lodge awards 3 scholarships

Crystal Lake’s Nunda Masonic Lodge 169 awarded three scholarships to McHenry County high school graduates Sarah Barklow, Rebekah Reeves and Megan Curry on May 28, 2024 (Photo provided by Nunda Masonic Lodge 169)

Crystal Lake’s Nunda Masonic Lodge 169 has awarded three scholarships to McHenry County high school graduates Sarah Barklow, Rebekah Reeves and Megan Curry.

All three recipients received a check for $1,000 to assist with vocational, university or college fees. Each recipient also received a gift basket courtesy of Raising Cane’s. The annual Masonic Scholarship is awarded to students who submit an essay on the topic of Faith, Hope and Charity, the core tenets of Masonic giving.

Nunda Masonic Lodge #169 received its charter from the Illinois Grand Lodge in 1855, which makes it one of the oldest organizations in Crystal Lake. The Masonic fraternity is an organization for men of good character with the explicit purpose of bettering themselves and their community.