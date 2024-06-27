Woodstock woman injured after her car collides with train in Union

One woman was transported to Northwestern Medicine Hospital Huntley Thursday morning following a car vs. train crash near Union. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A Woodstock woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries after her car struck a moving freight train Thursday morning near Union.

The Union Fire Protection District and Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts arrived at the Seeman Road railroad crossing about 7 a.m. Thursday and found a stopped freight train and car in the ditch, said Alex Vucha, communication specialist for the Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts.

The car was heavily damaged but the woman who was driving it was out and walking, according to the release. No crew members on the train were injured, according to the release.

According to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, the McHenry County Conservation Police and Union Pacific also responded to the crash.

The woman is from Woodstock and was driving a Honda Civic south on Seeman Road while the train was going west, according to the sheriff’s office. The railroad crossing at Seeman Road does not have any lights or gates, according to the sheriff’s office.

Union Pacific Railroad is investigating the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.