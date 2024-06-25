‘Sweeney Todd’ terrifyingly beautiful on Woodstock stage

The Stephen Sondheim musical "Sweeney Todd" will be presented by Woodstock Opera House's Theatre 121 troupe from June 27 to 30. (@christysturm photography)

Theatre 121′s production of “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” is a terrifying yet beautiful depiction of a descent into madness due to the failings of humankind. The Stephen Sondheim musical is layered, complex and rich with character portrayals. Director Billy Seger makes masterful use of the ensemble and a comic, bizarre element conveyed by this strong group to offset the evil themes woven throughout the story. The show is in its final week at the Woodstock Opera House.

The first act introduces us immediately to the title character portrayed actively and also with nuance by Norgie Montes De Oca-Metzinger, who has a richly resonant voice and mastered the “Epiphany” at the end of Act I with climactic ease. He is matched in wit, talent and beautiful comic timing by Sheri Warren’s portrayal of Mrs. Lovett. Her comic moments are among the strongest in the show and add a sweetness to the steely Todd. The cast is strong through and through, but the amazing vocals of Mary Kate Schoessling (Johanna), Matthew Angelaccio (Anthony Hope) and Laura Lydia Paruzynski (Beggar Woman) lend a sumptuousness to the music and lyrics crafted by Sondheim.

The unique, precision-based choreography, especially as executed by the strong ensemble, lends an eerie, puppet-like quality to the show. Brody Tyner is particularly effective in his role as Tobias Ragg, extending the level of madness that evolves in Act II through to the culmination.

Some of the technical and musical aspects of the show cannot go unmentioned. The background projections are beautiful, and the one of London is particularly evocative. The use of lighting by Deb Holmen-Madden is spot on – no pun intended. It almost serves as an additional character in the show. The costumes and, in particular, the vintage bathing apparel in “By the Sea,” are colorful and add to the period feel of the production.

Finally, the pit orchestra (special shout-out to the piccolo player) is a lesson in timing and subtlety. Masterful, it adds a very professional element.

This is a difficult musical to tackle, vocally and acting wise, and it is delivered to the audience here with a unique twist on Sondheim’s intent. The production is extremely thrilling and entertaining with an amazing and talented cast. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online at www.theatre121.org or at the box office. “Sweeney Todd” runs through June 30.

• Mary Beth Euker is a founding director of Cricket Theatre Company in Lake Zurich, has appeared in shows at Devonshire Theatre in Skokie and Woodstock Opera House, and directs at Lake Zurich Middle School North and Spencer Loomis Elementary School.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” presented by Theatre 121

• WHERE: Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock

• WHEN: Thursday through Sunday, June 27 to 30

• INFORMATION: www.theatre121.org, 815-338-5300