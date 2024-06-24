USA Track and Field Olympic Trials: Jacobs graduate Evan Jager takes 4th in 3,000 steeplechase

The United States' Evan Jager, a 2007 Jacobs graduate from Algonquin, competes here in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing, Aug. 24, 2015. Jager was fourth in the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials Sunday night in Eugene, Oregon. (AP Photo)

Evan Jager may get a shot at his third Olympic Games next month in Paris, France.

Jager, a 2007 Jacobs graduate, finished fourth Sunday night in the 3,000-meter men’s steeplechase at the USA Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. Although he was not in the top three, Jager, 35, has run the Olympic-qualifying standard of 8:15.00 this season. Thus, he may represent Team USA in Paris instead of third-place finisher James Corrigan.

The track and field website citiusmag.com had a post on X that read: “Jager finishes fourth in the U.S. Olympic Trials steeplechase in 8:28.73, but with third-placer James Corrigan outside the ranking quota, Jager is currently in line to represent Team USA in his third Olympic Games.”

Quick listen as to why Jager still has a chance of making the Olympics. https://t.co/GqVvFnP8e6 — Jacobs Cross Country (@HDJacobsXC) June 24, 2024

The Paris Olympic Games that run from July 26 through August 11. Jager, the fastest steeplechaser in American history, finished sixth in the 2012 London Olympics and was silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Many of the younger runners in the steeplechase likely were inspired to take up that race because of Jager, who has the eight fastest steeplechase times in American history. He missed the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021 with an injury, finished sixth in the 2022 World Track and Field Championships, then missed the Worlds last year because a foot stress fracture had not healed in time for him to qualify at the USA World Trials.

Kenneth Rooks won the men’s steeplechase in 8:21.92, followed by Matthew Wilkinson in 8:23.00 and James Corrigan in 8:26.78. Jager was next in 8:28.73.

Usually, the top three finishes make the Olympic team, but none of them ran the Olympic-qualifying standard Sunday at Hayward Field, which could open the door for Jager to make his third Olympics.

Jager put on a hard kick in the final 200 meters to move from seventh to fourth, but he could not catch Corrigan for third.

Jager ran for one year at Wisconsin after graduating from Jacobs, then joined former Badgers cross country and distance coach Jerry Schumacher and turned professional for Nike. Jager ran out of Portland for most of his career and competes with Bowerman Track Club, still under Schumacher’s tutelage.

In 2011, Jager started to become known when he began running the steeplechase, a grueling event with four barriers and one water jump in each of the seven laps. It was an event for which he was perfectly suited and he made it to London the next year.

Jager owns the eight fastest steeplechase times ever by an American.