Hebron girl, 15, facing attempted murder charges after alleged knife attack

A 15-year-old Hebron girl has been charged with felony counts of attempted murder and unlawful restraint in McHenry County after allegedly attempting to attack her siblings with a hunting knife, Hebron police officials said.

The siblings, two brothers, were not injured, Deputy Chief of Police Bruce Biancalana said.

Hebron police were called about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Maple Avenue. The caller, one of the brothers, told dispatchers that there was a domestic incident in progress, that the sister had a knife and that they were sheltering from her in a bathroom, Biancalana said.

An officer arrived on the scene with McHenry County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the way as backup, and an officer who entered the home and found the sister with her knife “in a cocked position” over her head at the bathroom door, Biancalana said. The officer had to order her to drop the knife several times before she complied, the deputy chief said.

Biancalana described the knife as having a 5- or 6-inch blade, adding there were knife marks on the bathroom door from the attack.

The girl was taken for mental health treatment and later transferred to a Wisconsin treatment facility. On Friday, she was returned to Illinois and transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center for detention, Biancalana said. She will be brought back to McHenry County court on Monday for a detention hearing, he said.