Softball: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz delivers against Prairie Ridge during Class 3A softball regional final action at Lions Park in Harvard Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Meet the 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area softball team.

First team

McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown (Photo provided by Dundee-Crown High School)

P–McKayla Anderson, Dundee-Crown, sr.

Anderson was an Illinois Coaches Association Class 4A All-State second-team choice, going 14-11 with a 2.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 288 strikeouts and 48 walks in 192 1/3 innings for the Chargers. At the plate, Anderson hit .378 with 18 doubles, four homers, 28 RBIs and 26 runs scored. She’ll play next year at NCAA Division I Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard

P–Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard, jr.

Eichholz was one of the area’s most dominant pitchers again, striking out 218 batters and walking 53 with a 1.45 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 111 innings pitched. She also was one of the Hornets’ top batters, hitting .394 with five home runs, 16 RBIs and 32 runs scored. Eichholz, an ICA All-State Class 3A second-team pick, is committed to Belmont.

Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton)

P–Hailey Holtz, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Holtz was named co-Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year after a dominant junior season for the Rockets. Holtz picked up 16 wins in the circle, struck out 282 batters and posted a 1.99 ERA. She was one of R-B’s top bats, as well, hitting .398 with 22 extra-base hits, 30 RBIs, 41 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Holtz, who is committed to Iowa State, was an ICA All-State first-team selection in Class 2A.

Gretchen Huber, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

P–Gretchen Huber, Huntley, jr.

Huber emerged as the Red Raiders’ ace over the course of the season and was difficult to score against, especially in the postseason. The steady junior was 16-6 with a 2.18 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 165 strikeouts and 36 walks over 141 1/3 innings for Huntley, which finished with an area-best 30-10 record.

Reese Mosolino, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge)

P–Reese Mosolino, Prairie Ridge, so.

Mosolino put it all together her sophomore season and led the Wolves to their first regional championship since 2018. Prairie Ridge’s ace finished 16-4 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.78 WHIP and 174 strikeouts in 125 innings, including a few no-hitters. Mosolino is getting interest from multiple D-I schools.

Kylee Jensen, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

C–Kylee Jensen, Marengo, jr.

Jensen was one of the area’s top hitters and defensive players at catcher, helping lead the Indians to their second KRC championship in a row. Jensen, who is committed to Northwestern, hit .444 with 11 doubles, three triples, seven homers, 33 RBIs, 51 runs and 14 stolen bases. She was chosen for the ICA All-State Class 2A first team.

Meghan Ryan, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Corner IF–Meghan Ryan, Huntley, sr.

Meghan Ryan was named to the ICA All-State Class 4A first-team after leading the Raiders to their fourth straight Fox Valley Conference championship. Ryan hit .500 with 67 hits, 18 doubles, nine home runs, 43 runs scored and 56 RBIs. She also recorded 11 stolen bases and and made only one error.

Jo Jo Vermett, Woodstock North (Photo provided by Woodstock North)

Corner IF–Jo Jo Vermett, Woodstock North, sr.

Vermett was one the area’s top pitchers and hitters, going 9-4 with a 2.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 105 innings. She hit .477 with a .569 on-base percentage, driving in 38 runs, scoring 32 times and breaking the school’s single-season record with nine home runs. Vermett will play at Wisconsin Parkside next year.

Gabby Christopher, Marengo (Photo provided by Marengo High School)

Middle IF–Gabby Christopher, Marengo, so.

Christopher broke McHenry County’s all-time single-season record with 20 homers for the Indians, who won their second straight Kishwaukee River Conference championship. Christopher, who is getting attention from multiple D-I schools, hit .433 with 26 extra-base hits, 56 RBIs and 44 runs scored. She was named co-KRC Player of the Year and was an ICA All-State first-team selection in Class 2A.

Ady Kiddy, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge)

Middle IF–Adysen Kiddy, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Kiddy, the 2024 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year, was an ICA All-State Class 3A first-team choice for the Wolves, who took runner-up to Huntley in the FVC. Kiddy was a force at the plate, hitting .525 with a school-record 14 home runs (including two walk-off homers), 41 RBIs, 54 runs and 10 steals. Kiddy is committed to Illinois.

Ajai Bonner, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

OF–Ajai Bonner, Huntley, jr.

Bonner was an ICA All-State Class 4A third-team selection for the Red Raiders, batting .457 with a .523 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, seven home runs, 34 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 27 steals. Huntley finished an area-best 30-10.

Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove (Photo provided by Cary-Grove)

OF–Maddie Crick, Cary-Grove, sr.

Crick had a monster spring for the Trojans, breaking the team’s single-season records for home runs (11), RBIs (55) and hits (59). The talented senior hit .567 with a .618 on-base percentage, 17 doubles, four triples and 39 runs scored. Crick was an ICA All-State Class 3A second-team pick and will play next year at Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Emily Harlow, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge)

OF–Emily Harlow, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Harlow was a huge reason for the Wolves’ success that saw them win their first regional crown since 2018. Harlow hit an impressive .490 with a .541 on-base percentage, 10 home, 36 RBIs and 43 runs scored. She was selected to the ICA All-State Class 3A third team.

Bria Riebel, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire Athletics)

UTIL–Bria Riebel, Hampshire, jr.

Riebel had a huge offensive year for the Whip-Purs and went the entire season without striking out once. Riebel, who is committed to South Dakota State, hit .556 with a 1.035 slugging percentage, 23 doubles, nine home runs and 55 RBIs. She was named to the ICA All-State Class 4A second team.

Second team

P–Christine Chmiel, Marian Central, so.

P–Jozsa Christiansen, Marengo, jr.

P–Madison Kunzer, Richmond-Burton, jr.

P–Lilly Sippel, Hampshire, jr.

P–Oli Victorine, Crystal Lake Central, fr.

C–Giada Motto, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Corner IF–Lyla Ginczycki, Huntley, so.

Corner IF–Stephanie Lesniewski, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Middle IF–Vanessa Buske, McHenry, sr.

Middle IF–Liv Shaw, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

OF–Kendra Carroll, Prairie Ridge, jr.

OF–Lilly Kunzer, Marengo, sr.

OF–Aubrey Lonergan, Cary-Grove, jr.

UTIL–Rebecca Lanz, Richmond-Burton, so.

Honorable mention

Aubrina Adamik, Huntley, so., SS

Tipper Axelson, Woodstock, fr., P

Natalie Bender, McHenry, so., 3B-P

Chloe Clark, McHenry, jr., 2B-OF

Alyssa Gale, Dundee-Crown, jr., OF

Holly Garrelts, Marian Central, sr., SS

Emerson Herrick, Richmond-Burton, jr., 1B

Krista Herrmann, Woodstock North, jr., SS

Nicole Jihlavec, Johnsburg, sr., 2B

Aly Jordan, Woodstock North, so., OF-2B

Channing Keppy, McHenry, sr., P

Britta Livdahl, Harvard, sr., C

Makayla Malone, Crystal Lake Central, jr., P-CF

Ava McFadden, Huntley, jr., OF

Annabelle Pederson, Dundee-Crown, sr., SS

Clare Piazza, Jacobs, sr., OF

AJ Pollnow, Marengo, jr., OF

Isabelle Reed, Burlington Central, so., P

Kayla Riener, Johnsburg, so., C

Mia Robinson, Hampshire, so., 1B

Anna Sanders, Burlington Central, sr., UTIL

Jade Sanders, Woodstock, jr., SS-C

Alexa Schuring, Hampshire, so., OF

Dana Skorich, Crystal Lake South, sr., C-1B-3B-P

Christina Smith, Huntley, sr., 3B

Riley Travis, Crystal Lake South, so., C-1B

Chloe Van Horn, Hampshire, jr., 3B

Becca Weaver, Cary-Grove, sr., SS

Emily White, Marengo, sr., 3B