Letter: Valedictory addresses give me hope in the future

One reason that gives me hope in the future of our country is hearing or reading a valedictory address. When they say our past does not define our future, it means they look with faith in tomorrow. Faith to overcome any hardship – to achieve the greatness that God has destined for them.

When they say the most important decision they have to make is their relationship with God and it has to be done correctly in this life, that faith and actions today will shape our destiny. When they say the challenges in life cannot dictate who you are and what the future holds, that they will rise above them and forge towards better things.

They have a choice. They believe and I know 2024 class will be their own inspiration.

It’s a reminder for us already in the world. With all the negativity our leaders gives us, it is our faith not policies that will steer our ship with hope. It will be our faith that will overcome any hardships and restore greatness to this promising land we call America.

So let us lift our eyes beyond the dangers and uncertainties of today to the hopes of tomorrow. Learn from the past but forge a path to the future by beginning a renewal of faith. And with God’s blessings, may the 2024 class find their rendezvous with destiny.

And may we together keep the torch lit for them to carry it through. God bless America. Thanks for listening.

Bob DeLacy Jr.

Marengo