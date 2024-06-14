Huntley celebrates new park with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Coach’s Park in the Cider Grove subdivision. (Photo provided by Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce held a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Coach’s Park in the Cider Grove subdivision.

Coach’s Park is a tribute to the many dedicated coaches who have volunteered their time and expertise to the community, according to a news release from the Chamber of Commerce. It features a commemorative brick pathway, where individuals can buy bricks to honor their coaches. The bricks can be inscribed with the names of the coaches, serving as a lasting dedication.

The ceremony was cohosted by the Huntley Park District. The event included Huntley officials, members of the Park District’s board of directors, Park District staff and numerous community residents. It included a moment of recognition for the families of the late Chris Pacana and Larry Cariato, two former volunteer coaches and Park District staff who were honored for “their outstanding dedication and service.”

“We are thrilled to open Coach’s Park and to honor the incredible coaches who have made a difference in our community,” Scott Crowe, Huntley Park District executive director, said in a news release. “This park is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we are grateful to everyone who joined us to celebrate this special occasion.”