Driver flown to hospital after Marengo-area crash

One man was airlifted following a rollover crash near Marengo June 9, 2024. (photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

One man was flown following a single-car rollover crash in the 18600 block of Harmony Road, near the intersection of Harmony and Harmony Hill roads outside Marengo Sunday evening.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts arrived to the scene about 6 p.m. Sunday and found a man unconscious in a grassy ditch, according to a district news release. The man appeared to have been ejected from the car, according to the release.

One man was flown to a hospital following a rollover crash near Marengo June 9, 2024. (photo provided by Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts)

Paramedics evaluated the man, who was the only person involved in the crash, and fire officials requested a medical helicopter that landed in a nearby field, according to the release. The man was conscious when being taken but was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, according to the release.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which was on the scene, is investigating the crash, according to the release.